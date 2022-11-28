Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Fans play around with costumes in supporting World Cup teams

Fans from Senegal (L) and Morocco (R) play around with costumes in supporting WC teams.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared / AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Qatar

During the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, all the fun doesn't only happen on the pitch.

When fixtures are done, the show goes on in the streets of Doha. Some supporters of national teams participating in the biggest football tournament descended on the streets of Doha late on Thursday (Nov.24) to celebrate and back their countries by wearing colourful costumes.

Supporters of the US, Tunisia, Morocco, and Senegal were among those donning looks that somehow represented their countries.

They carried flags and played drums around Souk Waqif, a major tourist site in the Qatari capital.

"This face mask, we wear it in Tunisia to encourage the team, with God's will, we will win and as you see here there is a huge celebration, we hope we will win against Australia and go forward," Amir Farshishi said.

"We wish good luck to all the Arab teams and hope they will win."

This other one wore a lion costume; why? It's crystal clear, he backs the Atlas Lion.

"This expresses our emblem, our emblem is the lion, the emblem of Morocco," Medya Yous gladly explained.

About 1.2 million visitors are expected to visit Qatar which hits its first World Cup.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..