Fans play around with costumes in supporting World Cup teams

During the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, all the fun doesn't only happen on the pitch.

When fixtures are done, the show goes on in the streets of Doha. Some supporters of national teams participating in the biggest football tournament descended on the streets of Doha late on Thursday (Nov.24) to celebrate and back their countries by wearing colourful costumes.

Supporters of the US, Tunisia, Morocco, and Senegal were among those donning looks that somehow represented their countries.

They carried flags and played drums around Souk Waqif, a major tourist site in the Qatari capital.

"This face mask, we wear it in Tunisia to encourage the team, with God's will, we will win and as you see here there is a huge celebration, we hope we will win against Australia and go forward," Amir Farshishi said.

"We wish good luck to all the Arab teams and hope they will win."

This other one wore a lion costume; why? It's crystal clear, he backs the Atlas Lion.

"This expresses our emblem, our emblem is the lion, the emblem of Morocco," Medya Yous gladly explained.

About 1.2 million visitors are expected to visit Qatar which hits its first World Cup.