"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" tops the North American box office

The film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" continued its reign at the top of the North American box office, raking in more than $64 million over the Thanksgiving long weekend, according to figures from trade firm Exhibitor Relations on Sunday.

"Wakanda Forever," the sequel to the Afro-futuristic film that broke records in 2018, pays a heartfelt tribute to Chadwick Boseman, the star of the first "Black Panther," who died in 2020 of colon cancer at age 43. The actor makes appearances in the form of flashbacks as T'Challa, the ruler of the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda.

After T'Challa's death, Wakanda finds itself at odds with world powers, including an underwater kingdom, and struggles to maintain its autonomy.

Audiences in the US and Canada largely preferred this Marvel film to Disney's animated film "Avalonia, The Strange Journey", which only took in $18.6 million over the extended weekend.

In third place, "Devotion", the story of two U.S. Navy fighter pilots, took in $9 million.

Close behind was "The Menu", a film that borrows from horror, film noir and gritty comedy, with $7.3 million.

The superheroes of "Black Adam" are in fifth place with just under $5 million.

Here are the rest of the rankings:

6. "The Fabelmans" ($3 million)

7. "Bones and All ($3.6 million)

8. "Ticket to Paradise (2.6 million)

9. "The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 and 2 (2.1 million)

10 "She Said" (1.5 million)