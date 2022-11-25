Welcome to Africanews

In Niamey, African leaders vow on industrialization, trade

Cleared

By Africanews

free trade

African leaders meeting in Niger's capital Niamey have called for a doubling of efforts to promote industrialization in Africa.

The leaders including Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari, Rwanda's Paul Kagame and Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa made the call during an Extraordinary Summit on Industrialization and Economic Diversification.

The leaders also urged increased private sector participation areas such as agriculture, agro-industry, health, education, infrastructure, and especially energy, which are key to advancing industry.

The summit later held a discussion on trade with a focus on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Every November 20th is commemorated as the Africa Industrialization Day. The continent is the world's least industrialized.

