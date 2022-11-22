World Cup: Cameroon's objective is to get out of Group G

The Indomitable lions will be the fourth African team to make their 2022 World Cup debut on November 24.

The Cameroonians landed in Qatar Saturday and are getting ready to play Switzerland in their tournament opener. During a press conference assistant coach Sébastien Migne insisted Monday (Nov 21), on taking one thing at a time.

"We come to show the best of Cameroon."

"Obviously when you start a tournament you need to think step by step, the first stage is to qualify for the knock out stage. To be in the first two teams (of this group) that will continue the dream, to get closer to the trophy", Migne adds.

Since a dramatic qualification against Algeria in the world cup playoffs, the men of Rigobert Song have failed to deliver another victory in their latest friendlies. The team can however count on some aces.

"Our qualities will allow us to fight against such teams, (Switzerland) which is 14 in the FIFA rankings [...] a We do know that we have an opponent the same size as this tournament."

The squad features stars like Aboubakar Vincent, Karl Toko Ekambi or Bayern Munich player of the month Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

"This is true that Eric (Choupo-Moting) is in the best shape of his career", defender Jean-Charles Castelletto confirms. "If we need to get the best from him, it is now or never. We saw that against Panama. When he got in he scored immediately. He will be for sure an important player for Cameroon...."

Even though the president of the federation and former player Eto'o has set very ambitious goals for his national team, Cameroon will have to play record holder Brazil and Serbia in group G.

It is the African country's eighth World Cup appearance, but they have never gone further than the quarter finals, which they reached in 1990.