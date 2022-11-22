Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa's Ramaphosa leads in two-horse race for ANC presidency

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANC members   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

South Africa

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa appears to be firmly ahead in the race to head the ruling African National Congress (ANC) for the next five years.

The outcome of nominations for the ANC’s top six positions, announced on Tuesday, has seen Ramaphosa garnering more than double his nearest rival for the top job.

In his bid for a second term as party president, he will face off against Zweli Mkhize, a former health minister who resigned during Covid-19 amid graft allegations. Ramaphosa polled 2,037 nominations from party branches to Mkhize’s 916.

Outgoing ANC treasurer general, Paul Mashtile, leads the deputy president race, which will pit him against two other contestants.

With the nominations finalised, members will vote on the top six posts during the party’s 55th National Elective Conference in December.

Party branch nominations are indicative of the final outcome, as the votes will be cast in person by branch representatives on the first day of the conference.

The new ANC president will be South Africa’s head of state, should the party win the 2024 national elections.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..