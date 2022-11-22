Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Morocco's coach counting on Chelsea winger in first World Cup clash

Morocco training ahead of World Cup match   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Morocco

Morocco’s new coach, Walid Regragui, will be counting on winger Hakim Ziyech as the team faces 2018 finalists, Croatia, in its opening World Cup match on Wednesday.

Known by his nickname, The Wizard, the Chelsea player is back in the national team one year after leaving international football because of a long-standing feud with the previous coach.

Ziyech looked relaxed in training on Tuesday as he prepared to play his first competitive match since returning to the squad.

Last week he scored an incredible goal from inside his own half as Morocco beat Georgia 3-0 in their final warm-up friendly.

The Atlas Lions will meet European heavyweights, Belgium, just four days after their Croatia match. Their final Group F clash will be against Canada on 1 December.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..