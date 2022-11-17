Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

WHO announces clinical trials of Ebola vaccine in Uganda

Ebola vaccine clinical trials to be held in Uganda   -  
Copyright © africanews
ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Uganda

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Wednesday that three trial vaccines for Ebola will arrive in Uganda next week.

The announcement was made during the G20 meeting in Indonesia.

"Today I'm pleased to announce that the WHO committee of external experts, has evaluated three candidate vaccines and agreed that all three should be included in the plan trial in Uganda. WHO and Uganda's minister of health have conceded and accepted the committee's recommendation. We expect that first dose of vaccines to be shipped to Uganda next week", announced Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

An Ebola outbreak in Uganda was declared in late September. Since then, Ebola claimed at least 55 deaths.

"We hope - I dearly hope - that this epidemic goes away. And this epidemic is controllable without vaccines, it's clear that we can get a containment without vaccines. But it's also clear from the Congo experience that you can get to control much quicker using effective vaccines and that's there the answers we need to get", said Michael Ryan, WHO health emergencies director.

Two of the three trial vaccines were developed in the UK, the third trial vaccine comes from the US.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..