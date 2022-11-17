Sudan: Protesters mark 1 year since deadliest crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations

Thousands of Sudanese demonstrated on Thursday (Nov.17). They called for justice for victims of a violent crackdown since last year's October 25 military coup.

Thursday's protests drew the largest crowds in northern Khartoum. They marked one year since the deadliest single-day crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations saw 15 people killed.

"Glory to the martyrs of this massacre from Set al-Nofour [woman killed in previous demonstrations] to the last martyr who fell in this place on this ominous day", Abdelrahman Hamid said.

"We, as revolutionaries, will remain on the street until our demands are met."

"We are in this struggle for one reason: We don't want the military [rule] at all. We are against anything involving the military [rule]. We will fight until we have a democratic civilian rule through free elections," protestor Mahmoud Saeed doubled down.

Ongoing talks between the main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), and the military are the latest bid to break the political stalemate.

The Sudan’s Doctors Committee group estimates that at least 119 people have been killed in the near-weekly protests.

The two sides recently welcomed a transitional constitution developed by the Sudanese Bar Association as a basis for a lasting agreement.

On Wednesday, the FFC said it had approved a two-phase political process based on the Bar Association's initiative.

The initial component would cover a constitutional framework establishing civilian government, while the second comprises a final deal tackling issues including transitional justice and reforms to the military.

On Sunday, Burhan said the military was presented with a "document" on the political process.