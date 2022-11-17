Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Senegal forward Mané ruled out of World Cup with leg injury

Senegal forward Mané ruled out of World Cup with leg injury
Sadio Mane   -  
Copyright © africanews
PAUL ELLIS/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Senegal

Senegal forward Sadio Mané will miss the World Cup because of a leg injury, the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday.

Mané was injured in a German league game between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen on Nov. 8.

“Unfortunately, today’s MRI shows us that the progress was not as favorable as we had hoped,” team doctor Manuel Afonso said Thursday. “The result is unfortunately us withdrawing Sadio from the World Cup.”

The Senegalese star might also need surgery, Afonso said.

Most of Senegal’s squad arrived in Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday. The team’s first game in Qatar is against the Netherlands on Monday.

Senegal, the reigning African champion, had hoped that Mané could return at some point during the tournament.

Senegal plays host Qatar four days after it faces the Netherlands. Its final game in Group A is against Ecuador on Nov. 29.

Mané was injured early in the Bayern game. The Bundesliga club said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..