Lockdowns have "reduced" Ebola spread in Uganda - President

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni announced on Tuesday that lockdowns in two districts have reduced the spread of Ebola cases in the country.

Since the start of the outbreak in late September that at least 55 people have died of the disease. The updated toll points to 141 confirmed cases.

"(In Kasanda, Ed.) The cases have now reduced, during the second 21 days restriction, to one to two cases per day. Progress in Kasanda has been slow because of a lack of cooperation. In Mubende, for 18 days we did not get a case", declared Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni.

On November 5th, the government extended the containment measures taken in mid-October in the districts of Mubende and Kassanda, in central Uganda and epicentre of the disease.