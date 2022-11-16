COP27: Protestors push for capping global heating to 1.5 Celsius

Dozens of environmental activists staged demonstrations inside the venue hosting the U.N. climate talks in Egypt, Wednesday (Nov 16).

In one on them, medical workers from various countries performed what they called a "die-in" to raise awareness about the health impacts of climate change.

One doctor who participated in the protest said the use of fossil fuels has been linked to many illnesses including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

"We've seen governments and we've seen different decision makers in these halls over the last one week and over the coming days, and we don't think people understand the kind of emergency this is", Poorvaprabha Patil, a doctor from India argues.

"Our key demand is to address the climate crisis as a health crisis and phase, eliminate out all the fossil fuels around the world. No politics, no questions asked. That is the only thing that can save our patients."

Bare minimum

Talks in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh got off to a plodding start and are behind the pace of previous meetings. Host Egypt initially declared the overarching drive would be to implement past promises, including firming up cuts in greenhouse gas emissions to meet the 2015 Paris deal aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit).

However, delegates have been haggling over whether to even restate the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Will the backing of the G-20 meeting in Bali relaunch the 1.5 target?

The summit ended on Wednesday with a statement endorsing that goal and made 49 references to climate.

If this goal is abandoned, many islanders like Vivania Tatawaqa from Fidji could see their land disappear.

In another protest, she vowed to keep the pressure on more developed economies, considering the 1.5 degrees Celsius goal as a bare minimum.

"So the pledge is now to northern countries, that we are watching you and we are not going to give up. We are not going to leave COP without fighting, without putting up a good fight on 1.5 to stay alive."

The clock is ticking with the end of COP 27 scheduled on Friday, November 18.

Beyond leaders and negotiators, the summit gathers scientists, academics, journalists and companies' representatives. Activists continue to urge decision-makers to deliver for people and the planet.