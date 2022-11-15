Senegal fans warm up their support routines ahead of World Cup

Senegal
Senegalese football fans gathered in Dakar on Tuesday, just days before the start of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.
They wanted to show their support for the national team, the Lions of Teranga, who play their first game again the Netherlands on Monday 21 November.
The other African teams in the competition are Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco, and Ghana.
