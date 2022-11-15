Welcome to Africanews

Senegal fans warm up their support routines ahead of World Cup

Senegalese football fans prepare for World Cup  
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

Senegalese football fans gathered in Dakar on Tuesday, just days before the start of the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

They wanted to show their support for the national team, the Lions of Teranga, who play their first game again the Netherlands on Monday 21 November.

The other African teams in the competition are Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco, and Ghana.

