Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egypt: Bus falls into canal in Nile Delta, killing at least 21

A minibus fell into a canal in al-Dayris village near the Nile Delta city of Mansoura in the Dakahlia Governorate, some 120Km north of the capital, on November 12, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
KHALED DESOUKI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Egypt

A bus fell into a canal in Egypt's Nile River Delta region Saturday (Nov 12) killing at least 21 people, the country's Health Ministry said.

One of the ministry official added that three children were among the dead.

Police, river rescue forces and ambulances from the Daqahliya province were dispatched to the site of the accident.

Injured passengers were evacuated to a local hospital.

The Public Prosecution office which is investigating the incident, accused the minibus driver of making a phone call when driving.

He was arrested and preliminary tests allegedly revealed that he was under the influence of drugs, according to a judiciary source.

Citing figures from the the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics, state media Ahram reported that while traffic injuries across Egypt dropped last year, traffic deaths increased by 15.2 percent.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..