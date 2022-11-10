Nigeria's presidential hopeful Abubakar promises peace in Borno State

Gunshots were heard during the visit of Nigeria's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to Borno State in the northeast of the country where an Islamist insurgency has uprooted millions.

The region also faces extreme food shortages as farmers were also forced to abandon their fields.

During the rally in the state capital, Maiduguri, the former vice-president and presidential candidate promised to restore peace to the region and the rest of the country.

"If PDP is elected we shall restore peace in Borno State, not only Borno State through out the country. We will reactivate Chad Basin development authority so that our farmers can go back to farm, so that we can produce food for our own people and so that we can reduce unemployment we promise you that", said the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Nigerians will go to the polls on the 25th of February 2023 to pick a new president and vice-president.