2022 African Women's Handball Championship kicks off in Dakar

13 nations are competing at this year’s African Women's Handball Championship that began on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in Dakar, Senegal.

It was a perfect start for the host country Senegal after defeating Madagascar 40 goals to 9.

"Of course, it is the best way. It also gives us strength and it is very good for the future. Now we must continue like this, it is not won yet. We will continue like this, we will continue to work. Now, you should never take a team for granted. We use this kind of team to work on the ball movement, the finishing, etc. I think we played a good game. We have a long way to go and we will use this game to set us for the next match," said Soukeyna Sagna, a Senegalese player.

"We intend to approach each game in the same way: to be at the top. For us, each game is like a final and we want to go all the way. We know why we are here, we know that we have responsibilities and we shall outperform to make our country proud," said Hawa Ndiaye, a Senegalese player.

On the Malagasy side, they want to compete against the group leaders. For the captain, their main rivals are the Ivory Coast. The Ivorians were also beaten 28-16 by Cameroon, runners-up in the African championship.

"We will do what we can. The first two games against Senegal and Cameroon will be more for training, to try to evolve together. And we will see against Ivory Coast what we can do. Will we do well? I think that's the main game in our group," said Marylee Ratovomahenina, the Malagasy captain.

In group B, Morocco was beaten 25-35 by Tunisia while Congo won in front against Guinea, 25-21.

This 25th edition of the African Women's Handball Championship will continue until November 19.

