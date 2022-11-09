Welcome to Africanews

Senegalese striker Sadio Mané suffers injury

Senegalese striker Sadio Mané   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo

By Africanews

Germany

Senegalese striker, Sadio Mané, suffered an injury on Tuesday, just 12 days before Senegal's opening World Cup match in Qatar.

Mané was forced to leave the pitch after 20 minutes during Bayern Munich's 6-1 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen.

The striker appeared to be limping off after receiving treatment for a leg injury and despite attempting to play on.

Senegal will play the Netherlands in their opening Group A game in Qatar.

