Public flogging sentence of Nigerian TikTokers condemned

Amnesty International has condemned the sentencing of two TikTok stars for allegedly defaming the governor of Kano state in northern Nigeria.

The TikTokers, Mubarak Muhammad alias Unique Pikin, and Nazifi Muhammad, had pleaded guilty and asked for leniency.

But the judge ordered them to be given 20 lashes each, to pay a fine of 10,000 naira (£20; £17), and to clean the court premises for 30 days.

They were also ordered to publicly apologise to Mr. Ganduje on social media.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 8, Amnesty International described as a “brazen violation of their right to a fair trial” the decision to remand the two in prison for a week without trial.

“Nigerian authorities must immediately quash this appalling sentence.” Part of the statement read.

Like Amnesty International, it appears a fraction of the public is not happy about the judgment.

-Public reactions-

On the Africanews page on Social media, these were some of the reactions when the story was published:

“To be whipped is crazy” - Kp CEO. Ten internet users had given a thumbs up to this comment signifying their approval of this comment.

“…this is the most hilarious news out of Nigeria…” – The ancients ancients

“play stupid games and win stupid prizes…” – Navigator.

They were arrested last week after posting a video in which they mocked the governor for alleged land grabbing, corruption, and sleeping on the job.

Nigeria has seen a growing number of social media stars using comedy to comment on social and political issues, but with this has come an increasing threat of reprisals from the authorities including intimidation, attacks, and arrests.