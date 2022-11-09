Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Investigations underway to find out causes of Sunday's air accident

Precision Air carrier that crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared

By Africanews

Tanzania

In Tanzania, investigations are already underway after the authorities announced on Tuesday that the wreckage of a plane that crashed in Lake Victoria on Sunday has been pulled out of the water.

The accident, the deadliest in decades, killed 19 people and occurred in the northwestern city of Bukoba.

The private carrier, from Tanzania's largest private carrier company Precision Air, carried 43 people on board.

Police blamed bad weather for the accident amid questions about the government's handling of the rescue effort.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..