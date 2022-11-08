Big names honored at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards

Kim Kardashian was honored at Monday's (7 NOV. 2022) Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards for her shapewear line and used the honor to call for designers to be inclusive for all body shapes.

Kardashian was awarded the first-ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Co-Founder and CEO Jens Grede and Founding Partner and Chief Product Officer Emma Grede also joined Kardashian to receive the inaugural award.

"I mean, if you were to ask my teenage self if I thought this is where I would be, absolutely not. I'm so grateful. I pinch myself all the time just thinking of these amazing opportunities and things that have come my way. And I'm just so proud of my Skims team that's worked so hard," said Kardashian after posing on the white carpet. "So to get an award like this, I get how important that is and the whole team does, and I invited them to sit with us tonight and I'm just so excited to get this."

The fashion industry's equivalent of the Oscars was held in person Monday night and hosted by designers and CFDA members Joseph Altuzarra, Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough.

Martha Stewart presented the award to Kardashian, who had to make a quick announcement when a phone rang right before she started speaking. "Mom, turn your phone off," Kardashian said to Jenner to laughter from the audience.

The Kardashians were fully represented at the show, with Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner watching as their sister accepted her honor.

Bradley Cooper, Trevor Noah, Amy Schumer, Christina Ricci and Kerry Washington were among the presenters on a night when a variety of designers took home trophies and Lenny Kravitz received the CFDA's Fashion Icon Award.

"I'm very honored. I'm grateful," Kravitz told the Associated Press. "I think we should all be grateful that we're here this evening celebrating fashion and art and, you know, having the freedom to do so and enjoy each other. it's a beautiful night."

Last year, Zendaya was the youngest person to win the Icon award. Previous recipients have included Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez.

Cher also made a surprise appearance to present an honor to stylist Patti Wilson. The accessories design award went to Raul Lopez and the award for American emerging designer went to Elena Velez.

The Board of Trustee's Award was awarded to Virgil Abloh to honor the late designer's contribution to global fashion.

Recording artist and actor Janelle Monáe said Abloh "will always live forever."

"He just was connected. You just got a sense that he was connected to the source. And a lot of people he inspired. So for that, he will always be honored. And I'll do my best to, like, honor him as well."