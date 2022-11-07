Tanzanian PM to lead funeral of crash victims

Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa will lead mourners in paying their respects at a funeral service on Monday for the 19 victims of a plane crash in Lake Victoria.

The accident happened on Sunday morning when the plane overshot Bukoba's airport runway crashing into the water.

According to the operator Precision Air, the plane carried on board 43 people, of which 24 survived.

The funeral service will be held at the Bukoba football stadium, according to the area's regional commissioner Albert Chalamila.

"I am sending my condolences to you all for your great loss. I also want to assure you that we won't rest until the investigation is done, and we know exactly what was the cause of this accident. Especially what really had happened for the plane to crash", said Tanzanian Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa.

Precision Air is a publicly-listed company, partly owned by Kenya Airways and Tanzania's largest private carrier.

In March 2019, an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi plunged six minutes after take-off into a field southeast of the Ethiopian capital, killing all 157 people on board.