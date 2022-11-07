HRW denounces abuses in the lead up to COP-27 in Egypt

Human rights NGO, Human Rights Watch, denounced on Sunday that the Egyptian authorities have arrested dozens of people who have called for demonstrations in the days leading up to the COP27 climate summit that started on Sunday in the tourist resort ofSharm-el-Sheik.

According to the organisation, authorities ordered all taxis in the area to install cameras for security agencies to monitor passengers and drivers.

The organisation also criticised the registration process implemented by the Egyptian authorities, saying it was designed to limit public participation in the summit.

Among the arrests in the lead up to the summit was that of Indian climate activist Ajit Rajagopal as he was about to start an 8 day march from Cairo to Sharm-el-Sheik.