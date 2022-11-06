Ghanaians take to the streets demanding resignation of President Akufo-Addo

Hundreds of Ghanaians took to the streets of the capital Accra on Saturday 5 November calling for the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo following record inflation and the government's handling of the economic crisis

After once promising a "Ghana without aid," last week President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to support his decision to seek an IMF loan.

The economic crisis is affecting people in all walks of life.

Anita Asamoah is a nurse and attended the protest.

"There is conflict of interest in the way our president is ruling with his cousin," she said. "When they go for loans, nine percent of the money goes to his own private bank business, which is very wrong.

"We just want them to step down. It is not a matter of fight or we just want to be on the street ranting for nothing. He should just step down so that peace will come and let someone else come and do it."

Lead Convener of the Kume Preko Reloaded movement which organised the protest, Martin Luther Kpebu, added: "For every cedi and dollar we borrow, the president's family benefits through a data bank which advises and helps to sell the government security. So, we are here to tell the president that he should step down. Enough of the cronyism, enough of the nepotism, enough of the corruption."

Ghana is seeking a $3 billion loan from the IMF to cope with record inflation of 37 percent and the collapse of its currency, the cedi.

Most of the demonstrators wore red T-shirts bearing the slogan "You might as well kill me."

Student Carlos Adams said everyone is suffering because of the economic situation.

"Our educational system has been run aground. Our economy is in a ditch. You cannot buy a gallon of petrol. A bag of maize cannot be bought so three square meals now is a problem. Survival is for the fittest, and that is not what we voted for him for."

The president's move to seek IMF help has raised fears the government will impose austerity measures which will further burden a population already struggling with soaring prices.

In mid-October, shopkeepers in Accra shut down in protest at the soaring cost of living.