Kenya's drought wreaks havoc on wildlife, kills over 200 elephants

Kenya’s worst drought in four decades is wreaking havoc on wildlife. The Wildlife minister presented Friday (Nov 4) key findings of a new report entitled the 'Impacts of the current drought on wildlife in Kenya'.

The crisis has affected nearly half of the east African nation’s 8 provinces, leaving humans and beasts very few food sources.

Speaking at a press conference Friday, the Tourism and Wildlife minister gave details on the high mortality of wildlife.

"The drought has resulted in the deaths of the following species of wildlife: Wildebeest, we've lost a total of 512 animals; common zebra - we've lost a total of 381; our elephants, we've lost a total of 205", Peninah Malonza said during a press conference.

The Amboseli and Laikipia-Samburu regions (south) which are home to touristy safaris record more than 70 elephant deaths.

Some species like the gravy Zebras which are listed as Endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List were badly hit.

"The drought has caused mortality of wildlife, mostly herbivore species. The mortalities have arisen because of the depletion of food resources and, as well as water shortages", the minister said.

Four consecutive rainy seasons have failed in the Horn of Africa driving families and wildlife on the brink of famine.

The Kenyan Tourism and Wildlife minister said authorities were dropping off hay for the animals.

The ministry warned in a report unveiled Friday, that the figures released were likely far from comprehensive, as some carnivores could have devoured some carcasses.