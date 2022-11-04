Declining consumption, challenge for retail [Business Africa]

In this episode of Business Africa: CFAO consumer retail wants to double its stock in Africa by 2024, an opportunity to discuss the state of supermarkets in this inflationary context.

in Cameroon, yam farmers in the Adamoua region are looking for modernity; in Kenya, urban agriculture is a solution to the problem of food shortages.

The inflation of world food prices is weighing on the purchasing power of African households, but this is not stopping mass retailing from making progress in Africa.

CFAO consumer retail aims to open 23 additional shops in Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and Cameroon.

For Jean-Christophe Brindeau, Managing Director of CFAO consumer retail, "the idea is to be not only a distributor, but also a player in the evolution of the economic and industrial model of the countries in which we are located.

Urban agriculture offers a solution to the food crisis

In an increasingly urbanised Africa facing food shortages, urban agriculture is emerging as one of the solutions to these problems. In Kenya, some residents are opting for urban farms as a way to ensure their food security.

In Mbe, farmers want to modernise yam farming

Known as the yam production basin of Cameroon, the white gold of Adamaoua supplies the local Cameroonian and sub-regional market.

Although export figures are not yet known because the activity is still traditional, farmers have joined forces and created cooperatives in order to modernise and increase yields.