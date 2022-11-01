World Cup: Senegal 'will give everything to play a great tournament' - Diatta

4 years after the latest World Cup, the trophy awaits its new champion. The tournament will kick off on November 20 in Qatar.

Senegal started the year on a high by capturing their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title.

One of its stars Sadio Mané won the CAF best player award in July. In September he became the second African player to reach the podium of the Ballon d'Or prize.

As the world tournament in Qatar approaches, the Teranga Lion winger Krepin Diatta craves for an equally rewarding end to 2022.

"We won't hide from the fact that we know we have a good team, with great players in each position", the AS Monaco player says.

"Now it is the World Cup, the biggest competition, so we won't hide and we will give everything to play a great tournament, I think this is what we have to do."

If their mind is already set, the men of Alliou Cissé can build on what they've accomplished so far. In their friendlies ahead of the Qatar World Cup, they secured a win and a draw.

The African champions will evolve in group A with hosts, Qatar.

"There are so many good teams overall, and we will have to be ready from the start and do everything to make it out of this group", the 23-year-old winger says.

"We should not say that we are supposed to qualify from this group, it would be a mistake because we have to play and stay focused on it, and I think that if we do that then we have a chance to qualify."

Senegal's first game will take place on November 23 against the Netherlands.

They'll also have to face Ecuador for a spot in round 2.

On November 20, the world cup will start at the sixty-thousand-seat Al Bayt Stadium.

All 64 games over the course of 29 days involving 32 teams.