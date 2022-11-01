Eight arrested in connection with death of singer Davido's son in Nigeria

Eight persons who were present at singer Davido’s house when his three-year-old son Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool have been arrested.

An Instagram post by popular Nigerian blog instablog9ja on Tuesday, November 1 says David Ifanyi’s nanny, cook, and other domestic staff were picked up to assist in police investigations into the death.

The police confirmed the arrest to the BBC saying "Eight people were brought in for questioning and after a thorough investigation, anyone found culpable of the child’s death would be arrested,” The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin said.

Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rwoland recently celebrated their son's third birthday on October 17 and followed it with a star-studded party on October 23.

It was gathered that both Davido and chef Chioma (mother of the deceased) were on a trip when the unfortunate incident occurred on October 31 in their Banana Island residence.

Davido and Chioma, are yet to comment on the incident.