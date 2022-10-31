DRC : demonstrators celebrate Rwandan ambassador's expulsion

Dozens of demonstrators, on foot and on motorcycles, went around churches to call for a big demonstration on Sunday against the Rwandan invasion, expressing their positive feelings regarding the expulsion of Vincent Karega, Rwanda's ambassador to the DRC after months of tensions and accusations of support for the M23 movement.

Some demonstrators went as far as affirming their support for the Congolese army in the face of the rebellion by asking that they be given "weapons so that they can fight against Rwanda”.

“The expulsion of the Rwandan ambassador to the DRC is a long overdue request from the Congolese population. This population had long since asked the government to expel him, especially since tangible proofs have shown that it is Rwanda that is aggressing the Democratic Republic of Congo in the territory of Rutshuru,” expressed activist Placide Nzilamba.

The African Union (AU) called Sunday for "an immediate ceasefire" in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where the M23 rebels are continuing their offensive against the Congolese army and are now a few dozen kilometers from Goma, capital of North Kivu.

The AU, which says it is "extremely concerned" by the deteriorating security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, "calls on all parties to establish an immediate ceasefire, to respect international law, the safety of civilians and the stability of the borders of all countries in the region.

For the past week, the Congolese army has been facing an offensive by M23 fighters on several fronts in North Kivu province.

On Saturday, Kiwanja and Rutshuru-Centre were conquered by the M23, who did not encounter much resistance. Tens of thousands of people have fled their villages since the fighting resumed.

No civilian casualties have been encountered so far, but tens of thousands of people have fled their villages since the fighting resumed ten days ago.

So far, the Rwandan government still firmly denies any implication with the M23 and claims in return that the DRC is collaborating with Rwandan Hutu rebels.