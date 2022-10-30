Zimbabwe's ZANU-PF party endorses President Mnangagwa as candidate

Zimbabwe's ruling party, ZANU-PF, endorses President Emmerson Mnangagwa as sole party candidate ahead of next year's polls.

Speaking on Saturday at the party's congress in Harare, President Mnangagwa called for unity in the party.

“Let us mobilize and encourage our people to register to vote and turn up in numbers to vote for ZANU-PF on election day” (...) “Never grow tired of preaching unity, never grow tired of preaching peace and never grow tired of preaching love, never grow tired of preaching harmony among our people”, declared he president during his speech.

Eighty year-old, Emmerson Mnangagwa, came to power in 2017 after toppling long-time ruler Robert Mugabe in a coup backed by the army.

In 2018 he won disputed elections which his main rival Nelson Chamisa, then leader of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) insists were rigged.