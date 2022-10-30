South Africa recognises King Misuzulu kaZwelethini

Tens of thousands of South Africans participated Saturday in a ceremony to formally recognise King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as head of South Africa's most influential traditional monarchy.

The event took place in a football stadium in the coastal town of Durban.

"I understand that history has chosen me at this time, when the Zulu and other nations are facing several challenges . Among the challenges are poverty, unemployment, a trust deficit in government and traditional leadership structures, climate change disasters, economic meltdown, food insecurity, famine disease that do not only ravage our people but also our economies", said King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, King of the Zulu nation.

After the King's speech, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa handed over a large framed certificate officially recognising the 48-year-old new ruler.

The coronation ceremony comes after a year of bitter feuding over the royal succession that has spilled into the courts.

Misuzulu ascended to the throne once held by his late father, Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March 2021, after more than 50 years on the throne.