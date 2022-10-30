Lagos Fashion Week ends on a high

In Nigeria, 58 designers participated in Lagos Fashion Week that ended on Sunday.

For her 2022 "Retrospect" collection, designer Ejiro Amos Tafiri sought inspiration in former Nigerian First Lady, Maryam Babangida.

SOUNDBITE 2 - Ejiro Amos Tofiri, Creative Director at E.A.T Brand (female, English, 20 sec):

"The acceptance of clothes made by Africans is growing, within Africa and outside Africa, the world is looking for Africa for inspiration right now, so it's a very good time to be African and so it can only be up and up compared to about 12 years when I started my company, it wasn't so cool to be a fashion designer", admitted Ejiro Amos Tofiri, Creative Director at E.A.T Brand.

The week long event is an opportunity for many to come and see what local designers have to offer.

"Nigerian designers are very creative, very different to what I have seen before and it's a lot of colour. I think they bring their own culture in it, in a really beautiful way and they also brings it internationally", said participant Jess Politi.

Established in 2011, Lagos Fashion Week has been growing as a platform for the promotion of Nigerian and African talent.