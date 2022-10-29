Welcome to Africanews

Somalia: Two car bombs explode at the Ministry of Education

Two car bombs exploded at the Ministry of Education in Mogadishu.   -  
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Somalia

Two car bombs exploded in Mogadishu on Saturday at the Somali Education Ministry, killing "several people" and causing serious damage to surrounding buildings, police and witnesses said.

The two "simultaneous explosions" occurred on a road alongside the ministry and caused "several casualties", Somali police spokesman Sadik Dudishe said, adding: "We will give more details later".

