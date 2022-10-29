Somalia: Two car bombs explode at the Ministry of Education

Somalia
Two car bombs exploded in Mogadishu on Saturday at the Somali Education Ministry, killing "several people" and causing serious damage to surrounding buildings, police and witnesses said.
The two "simultaneous explosions" occurred on a road alongside the ministry and caused "several casualties", Somali police spokesman Sadik Dudishe said, adding: "We will give more details later".
