The Angolan children benefitting from NGO group Friedensdorf international's medical aid

A bone infection brought Carlos and Evadula together in Germany. The young Angolan spent two years at the NGO Friedensdorf International headquarters, but now he returns home. Besides the free treatments, the two young people shared personal experiences.

Carlos took a lot of things in his luggage, some given to him by Evadula from Afghanistan, in this long awaited return to his family.

"I suffered a lot with this boy. He went to Germany, stayed there for one year, there they straightened one foot, another foot, he came back, but it wasn't finished. So he stayed here for two years and then he went back to Germany. This time he stayed for two years." says Madalena Paulo, Carlos' Mother

With the return of Carlos and another 40 young Angolans, the opportunity opens for just as many children to make the journey in the opposite direction.

Faustina Sousa, is the Vice President of Kimbo Liombembua. "The godmothers, the godfathers, the mothers, the tutelary parents are the ones who help us identify the children in the farthest corners of our country, in the villages, in the ombalas. Then they are selected and screened at the level of health services in the provinces." (* she referes to the NGO "godparents")

The number of vacancies is insufficient for all those who seek treatment in Germany. For those who stay in Luanda, the NGO doctors promise to continue helping, although from a distance.

Euronews correspondent Neusa e Silva reports that forty-two children who have passed the screening process will now benefit from medical attention at the Friedensdorf International association. Like them, almost 2,500 children have already benefited from this project.

Most of the children who traveled to Germany suffer from osteomyelitis. The treatment of this bone infection is one of the priorities of the German NGO that promotes free treatment in countries in crisis or very poor countries.

But the most important thing is that the children smile again.