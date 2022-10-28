Welcome to Africanews

"Forever is Now" exhibits 'art for everyone' at Giza necropolis

Visitors take pictures of an installation dubbed “Orb: Under the Same Sun", by Madrid-based international artist SpY, at the Giza pyramids necropolis   -  
Copyright © africanews
WALAA AL-SHAER/ART DEGYPTE
By Rédaction Africanews

Ancient Egypt

Installations by worldwide artists are displayed at the Giza pyramids necropolis during the second edition of the Art D’Égypte exhibition "Forever is Now". 

"These kinds of events bring people closer to contemporary art," said Egyptian sculptor Therese Antoine, author of the Camouflage 1.168: 

The Unfinished Obelisk installation. "It's open to all, even those who aren't familiar with art."

"It is so great to be a part of this great event, which has gathered artists from all over the world. These kinds of events bring people closer to contemporary art, breaking the taboo of opening galleries about which only a few people know. Now, it's open to all, even those who aren't familiar with the art, they're coming to see this," said Therese.

The event began Thursday and will run until 30th November.

The event has attracted dozens of several artists from different countries that include UAE, the UK among others.

"I think artists are able to work with the universal language of art, and can maybe inspire people or educate them, raise their awareness on the importance of, you know, that we only have this planet, so we have to save it," said Zeinab Alhashemi , Emirati conceptual artist.

Additional sources • AFP

