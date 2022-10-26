Egypt: Heavy rain leaves Cairo streets flooded, hits many provinces

Egypt
Heavy thundershowers and hailstorms hit large parts of Greater Cairo including the Egyptian capital, as well as several provinces on Tuesday (Oct 25).
As a result, streets were flooded and traffic disrupted. When the densely populated capital is used to more than 200 days of sunshine a year.
The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) issued a warning of unstable weather conditions nationwide, according to local media.
State-media Ahram cited the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation which said it was ready to deal with the heavy rain.
The number of weather, climate and water related disasters increased by a factor of five over the past 50 years, a recent multi-agency report revealed.
Sub-Saharan Africa has been particularly affected. Countries including, South Sudan, Chad, Cameroon or Nigeria are experiencing worst floods in decades.
02:04
Impact of rising inflation on workers across globe
Go to video
Namibia: Clean energy on the agenda as African nations' climate negotiators meet ahead of COP27
01:19
Cameroon: Recent floods continue to disrupt livelihoods
01:33
Nigeria floods ground trade, road transport
01:38
Nigerian farmers counting losses after devastating floods
02:03
'Climate change should be prioritized in Sudan', Nisreen Elsaim urges ahead of COP27