UAE slams visa ban on all citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, 17 other African countries

The United Arab Emirates has reportedly banned nationals of some 20 African countries from entering its capital city, Dubai.

"This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October 18, 2022," the notice read in part.

countries affected by the visa ban include Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.

In a notice issued to trade partners including travel agents, authorities indicated that all applications should be rejected.

"Any applications from the above-mentioned countries will be sent back or canceled." According to reports.

this is not the first time some African countries have been banned from entering Dubai.

In December 2021, Emirates Airlines announced that eight African countries will not be accepted to travel through Dubai until further notice due to the spread of Covid 19.

It is however not clear the reason behind the latest ban.