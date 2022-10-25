Central African leaders discuss political transition in Chad

Eleven leaders from Central Africa gathered in DRC's capital, Kinshasa, on Tuesday to discuss the "process of political transition in Chad".

A member of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), Chad is being represented by Mahamat Idriss Deby, who was appointed "transitional president" by a national forum earlier this month.

The meeting comes days after clashes between Chadian police and protestors in which 50 people died, including a dozen members of the security forces, according to a government toll.

"The political crisis, which we believe to be engaged in the voice of its resolution is unfortunately revived. Obviously, this consensus seems to be shattering and the street has resumed speaking loudly: death of men by the dozen. And the challenge to be met is major, because it is now a matter of putting the transition back on track with the Chadian people, taking into account both their aspirations and the values and ideals of the African Union and ECCAS", said Félix Tshisekedi, President of DR Congo and ECCAS.

Last week, the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) issued statements strongly condemning the police crackdown and attacks against freedom of speech and assembly.