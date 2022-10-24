Fire in Mount Kilimanjaro declared near extinct

The authorities in Tanzania have announced on Sunday that the fire declared last Friday in Mount Kilimanjaro had been brought under control and would soon be completely extinguished.

The fire broke out near a popular base camp for hikers and climbers at an altitude of around four thousand metres.

A total of 500 people, including firefighters, staff of the national parks authority (Tanapa), police and civilians (students, residents, employees of a tour operator) - were mobilized to fight the fire, which was fanned by strong winds.

According to the authorities, the fire did not cause any casualties in this tourist mecca in north-eastern Tanzania, a popular destination with trekkers and mountaineers. Tens of thousands of people climb the slopes of Kilimanjaro every year.

This fire comes exactly two years after a fire that ravaged 95 km2 of slopes for a week in October 2020.