Families honour Ukraine soldiers killed in battle

The families and comrades of Ukrainian servicemen killed in battle gathered at a cemetery outside the eastern city of Kharkiv on Friday for a ceremony honouring defenders of the nation. During the ceremony, an Orthodox priest prayed for the dead as mourning families and servicemen stood in silence by their graves. Five soldiers with rifles gave a 15-shot salute and filed away, while other officers placed flowers on the graves of their comrades.