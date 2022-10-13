Tunisia hosts international aerospace defense exhibition

The second International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (IADE) kicked off on Wednesday at the Hammamet-Ennfidha International Airport in Tunisia.

The four-day trade fair stretched over an area of 300 square meters and registered the participation of various countries, mostly African and Arab, according to organizers.

It gathered several international actors of the aerospace sector and of defense to relaunch investments and promote Tunisian tourism.

Tunisian Minister of National Defence Imad Memiş, Minister of Transport Rebi al-Majidi, Minister of Labour and Government Spokesperson Nasreddin al-Nesibi, as well as many foreign mission representatives and guests attended the opening of the fair held at Enfida International Airport in Hamamat city.

In his opening speech, Tunisian Minister of National Defence Memiş said, "Tunisia aims to increase its cooperation and partnership with African countries by hosting the Aviation and Defence Fair. This fair, where countries have the opportunity to introduce and exhibit their defence industries, enables different countries, especially African countries, to come together."

At least 110 foreign companies from 50 countries took part in the exhibition, according to the report.