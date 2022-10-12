Works by international artists transform London park into open air gallery

London's Regent's Park has been transformed into an outdoor gallery, thanks to the return of the Frieze Sculpture Park.

Visitors at London's Regent's Park can get lost in Peju Alatise's 'Sim and the Yellow Glass Birds'.

The piece is about a 9 year-old domestic servant who escapes to a dream world of talking birds and butterflies.

Peju Alatise is just one of many artists selected to be part of a temporary display.

"It's also an international display, Eva Langret, Director, Frieze London, says.

"We have artists from the UK, from the US, from Nigeria, from the United Arab Emirates, from Australia."

"We have 18 sculptures in the display. We have three generations of artists showing in the display from 20th century icons like George Rickey, Beverly Pepper, Robert Indiana, all the way to younger artists making work today."

Residents or global art cognoscenti come here every year to see new art pieces.

A challenge that also comes around each year is to sucessfully integrate artworks in the green fields of the central London park.

Incredible experience

"The concept behind it is really to merge together art and nature and to propose an incredible experience for our audiences", Langret explains.

"We show here works that often cannot be shown inside the fair because of the scale. And we're showing here works that are really made specifically to be enjoyed within the context of nature."

Joggers or less athletic visitors can wander beneath the trees and gaze at the mighty Hercules cut from polystyrene and cast in bronze, by Matthew Darbyshire.

Making art interractive or at least bringing it closer to the public was one of the organizers' objective.

"I think there are a number of works here in this display that are really interactive, that are really asking people to participate", the Frieze London director argues.

"And that really creates a really a different relationship between the artwork, the environment and the viewer. And this is really part of what we explore here in this display. With that in mind, really trying to create a special experience for all the people who can come and visit."

The 2022 display engages with different themes thanks to 19 sculptures referencing mythology, poetry or literally delivering messages. The free exhibition, is opened to all through November 13.

The "1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair" is will also return to London. The 10th will take place over the course of four days from 14 – 16 October 2022.