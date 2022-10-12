Chad appoints opposition leader, Kebzabo, as new PM

Chad’s president, Mahamat Idriss Deby, named opposition party leader, Saleh Kebzabo, the new prime minister.

The appointment, announced on state television, comes two days after President Mahamat Idriss Deby said he plans to form a government of national unity as he extended his time in power by two years.

Deby was sworn in on Monday as president for the new phase of the transition, which aims to be more inclusive and quell political and social divisions

"I can only agree with those who for the moment condemn the setting up of a military body. It looks like a coup," Kebzabo said.

Kebzabo, leader of the National Union for Democracy and Renewal, was runner up in the nation’s 2016 presidential election. He was a fierce critic of Deby’s father -- slain former President Idriss Deby.

Chad is now forming a new government to lead the Central African country until democratic elections in 2024.

The country is currently governed by a military council, headed by Deby, which was originally meant to rule for 18 months.