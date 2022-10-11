Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Six bodies found in Johannesburg, suspect arrested - police

Six bodies found in Johannesburg, suspect arrested - police
Bodies of children lie on the ground 24 March 2000 next to the Throb nightclub in South's...   -  
Copyright © africanews
RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

South Africa

South African police arrested a murder suspect on Monday (October 10) after six bodies, five of them in an advanced state of decomposition, were found in a residential building in central Johannesburg.

Police were called to an inner-city building on Sunday because of a foul smell coming from a flat. "This is where the body of a woman was discovered," police spokeswoman Brenda Muridili said in the statement.

The dead woman was wearing clothes matching the description of a woman who had been reported missing earlier this month, she said.

Police then arrested a 21-year-old man who was believed to be the last person seen with the woman.

"Following his interrogation, police returned to the building. Five more bodies were found outside the building, where there is a makeshift workshop and dumpsters," Muridili said.

Forensic experts will have to determine whether they are women as well and identify the bodies, which are "in an advanced stage of decomposition", the spokeswoman told AFP.

Witnesses at the scene said "one or two prostitutes" had recently disappeared in the area, she added, saying investigators were following different leads.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..