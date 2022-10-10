2022 World Cup: Samuel Eto'o fires back at French broadcasters over 'Juju' allegation

Cameroon's Football Federation, led by Samuel Eto'o, has reacted to a publication by Radio France International that the African country is planning on hiring black magicians to boost the fortunes of the lions in the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

In Eto'o relentless effort to protect the image of FECAFOOT, the former captain of the Cameroon national team has rubbished the story and challenged the French national broadcaster to provide evidence of their report.

FECAFOOT released a strong-worded letter demanding an apology and has also discredited the media house.

RFI, in an article published on October 6, accused the Cameroonian FA of working with black magicians commonly known as 'juju' men to help them perform in Qatar.

According to RFI, a spiritualist known as Nji Ousseni, confirmed several players of the Indomitable Lions have visited his shrine for help. "As the World Cup approaches, several Indomitable Lions players are resorting to witchcraft, magic, marabouts with the aim of destabilizing their opponents. Everyone wants to be selected or to be a holder.

"Thus for important competitions such as the World Cup or the African Cup of Nations, players often call on my services to invoke the gods in order to disturb the opponent," said Ousseni to RFI.

Cameroon's preparations for the World Cup have not been entirely smooth after defeats to Uzbekistan and South Korea during the international break.

The Indomitable Lions have been drawn into Group G of the World Cup alongside Brazil, Switzerland and Serbia.