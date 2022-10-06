Ibrahim Traoré appointed President of Burkina Faso

Captain Ibrahim Traoré was appointed president of Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

The appointment comes less than a week after the latest coup in the West African country, the second in less than nine months.

"The President of the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration (MPSR) will serve as Head of State and Supreme Commander of the National Armed Forces. He is the guarantor of the independence of the judiciary. If the President is unable to act, his powers are exercised by the First Vice-President and, if necessary, by the Second Vice-President", said Captain Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho, spokesperson for the Patriotic Movement for Safeguarding and Restoration (MPSR), speaking on national television.

Burkina Faso plunged into turmoil last weekend when Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba -- who had seized power in January -- was toppled by newly emerged rival Ibrahim Traoré who headed a faction of disgruntled junior officers.

Earlier this week, delegates from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) visited the country on a fact-finding mission and held meetings with religious and traditional leaders as well as the new military ruler.