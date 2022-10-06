Death toll from Ebola increases in Uganda

The World Health Organization, WHO, announced that the death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has increased.

According to WHO's director, so far 63 cases have been confirmed including 29 deaths.

"So far, 63 confirmed and probable cases have been reported including 29 deaths. 10 health workers have been infected and four have died. Four people have recovered and are receiving follow-up care", announced Tedros Ghebreyesus, director of WHO.

Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak on September 20th after confirming a case in Mubende district in central Uganda.

On Tuesday, the EU announced 200,000 euros to help the Ugandan Red Cross fight the latest Ebola outbreak in the country.