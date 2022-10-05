ECOWAS mediator reaffirms commitment to Burkina Faso

The ECOWAS mediator for Burkina Faso has ended his visit to the country following last Friday's coup, the second in eight months.

Mahamadou Issoufou met with the country's new strongman Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, the ECOWAS mediator reaffirmed his commitment to the Burkinabe people.

"We will report on our mission to the current president of ECOWAS and to the heads of state. But I can already assure you that ECOWAS will remain at the side of the Burkinabe people. We will continue to accompany the Burkinabe people in this very difficult ordeal they are going through", said Mahamadou Issoufou, ECOWAS mediator for Burkina Faso.

During the meeting, the new leader of Burkina Faso promised to keep the commitments made in July by the previous leadership regarding the organisation of elections and a return of civilians to power by July 2024 at the latest.