Nigerian presidential campaign kicks off in Lagos

Thousands of Nigerians filled the streets of Lagos and other cities on Saturday in support of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi.

The rallies mark the start of the 2023 presidential campaign.

For many Nigerians, Peter Obi offers an alternative to the old-guard candidates put forward by the PDP and APC parties.

"For years, we've suffered a lot, we don't want to suffer again. Peter Obi has come to save the Nigerians. We don't want bribes, no more bribes. Things are expensive. We want a man, a governor, a president that will hear the voice of the masses", said Felicity Okorocha, therapist and Labour party organiser.

Peter Obi, a former state governor and banking executive, is challenging the long dominance of the ruling APC and main opposition PDP parties to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari at the end of February next year.

"Peter Obi is different from the other politicians. Because we have seen a track record of how he spends money because the problem in Nigeria is because people loot our collective patrimony. So Peter Obi is different and the whole of Nigeria now knows that he is going to rescue Nigeria", claims tech consultant Chijioke Chuwunyere.

High inflation, lack of jobs and insecurity have left many younger Nigerians frustrated with politics and apathetic about change at the ballot box.

Electoral authorities say 70% of newly registered voters for 2023 are aged between 18-34.