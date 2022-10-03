Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopian Yehualaw is the youngest winner of the London Marathon

Ethiopian runner Yalemzerf Yehualaw   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared

By Africanews

United Kingdom

Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw became the youngest winner of the London Marathon on Sunday recording the third fastest time in the women's competition's history.

The 23-year old beat last year's winner, Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei and fellow Ethiopian Alemu Megertu, second and third, respectively.

"I’m so happy to win the London Marathon. This is the first time I come. The London people are very shouting, that’s inspiring me. Thank you London Marathon and London people. I’m so happy to win the London Marathon", said London Marathon champion, Yelamzerf Yehualaw, after the race. 

The Ethiopian runner appeared to trip on a speed bump with 10 km remaining, banging her head and hurting her hip and knee.

But she somehow recovered to re-join the leading pack and crossing the line in 2:17.25, the third fastest time at the event.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..