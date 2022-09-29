Qatar World Cup 2022 : Covid tests required on arrival

Fans attending the Qatar 2022 World Cup must show a negative COVID-19 test when they arrive as part of the host nation’s rules to combat the virus.

Organisers announced on Thursday that all visitors aged 18 and over must also download a government-run phone application tracking people’s movements and health status, called Ehteraz.

Fans aged six and above must be able to show a negative result from a PCR test taken in the 48 hours before arriving or from an official rapid test taken within 24 hours.

The COVID-19 testing policy for visitors aged six and over is _“regardless of the individual’s vaccination status,” t_he Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said in a statement.

Vaccination is not mandatory for the 1.2 million expected visitors for the tournament which runs from November 20th to December 18th.

Masks must be worn on public transport, including the subway system that many fans will use to get to the eight stadiums in and around Doha.

World Cup organisers also said that “anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 while in Qatar will be required to isolate in accordance with Ministry of Public Health guidelines”.