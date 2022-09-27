Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ebola infections rise in Uganda as death toll rises to 23

Ebola infections rise in Uganda as death toll rises to 23
Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health Diana Atwine confirms a case of...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Hajarah Nalwadda/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Uganda

Ebola infections have risen to across districts in Uganda, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23, health authorities in the east African country said Monday.

Uganda declared an Ebola outbreak last Tuesday after a case of the relatively rare Sudan strain was detected in the country’s Mubende district.

The virus has now spread to neighboring Kyegegwa and Kassanda districts, with the Ugandan Health Ministry reporting that cumulative cases had risen to 36, including confirmed and probable cases.

No cases have been detected in the capital city Kampala.

The Ugandan Health Ministry considers a “probable case” as any person who died from suspected EVD (ebola) and had an epidemiological link to a confirmed case but was not tested and did not have lab confirmation.

The ministry considers “confirmed cases” as those with positive lab results. Of the number of infections identified so far, 18 of the cases have been confirmed to be infected while another 18 were suspected of having the virus.

The ministry also stated that five of the deceased patients were confirmed to have died of the virus while 18 were listed as probable deaths. 

Around 35 patients are currently being admitted, it added.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..